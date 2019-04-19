Echesa accuses Luhya 'stooges' of being used to kill sugar industry

Some Luhya leaders have been accused of collaborating with the government to cripple the economy of Western Kenya.

Sacked Sports CS Rashid Echesa said the economy of the region is dependent on sugarcane cultivation and that it was unfortunate that former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya had agreed to preside over the sale of the sugar mills.

Otuoma is the chairman of the privatisation commission while Oparanya co-chairs the sugar task force appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to recommend the best way to revive the sugar sector.

Echesa blamed his sacking on March 1 on his opposition to the privatisation of the sugar mills which was supported by the rest of the cabinet.

He also blamed Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa for not standing with him.

“I opposed privatisation of sugar mills. The matter was a Cabinet agenda on the day I was summoned by the parliamentary sports committee. I was shocked when in the next Cabinet meeting that the privatisation of sugar companies had been approved,” he said.

Echesa said some top government officials had a particular private miller they want to sell the sugar sector to.

“I insisted that there be another alternative (apart from privatisation) to deal with issues in the sugar sector because Mumias is already private yet farmers are still suffering,” he said.

"Otuoma and Oparanya should know that they are being used to kill their own people. If it is true that the government means well for the farmers, how come President Uhuru has opened gates for Uganda to bring more sugar into the country?” he asked.

“Which investor will sink his or her billions in the sector when imports are already choking the industry? Oparanya should know that the task force is mere PR. I believe the report should recommend a total ban on sugar importation. Yoweri Museveni should not be allowed to bring in more sugar even before the task force hands in its report.”

He accused Otuoma of lying to farmers that he had resisted the sale of community land hosting the millers. “Otuoma is just saying this to please his masters. I was in the Cabinet and it approved the sale of the mills including land. The government will only be retaining 20 per cent of the shares,” he said.