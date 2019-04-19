990km Kenya-Uganda border to be demarcated

The boundary between Kenya and Uganda will be demarcated, Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma has said.

She said an MoU seeking to undertake demarcation and delimitation of the 990 km border was executed during Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's visit on March 29. He was on a two-day state visit.

Juma addressed the press at the Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi, where she also shared details of Kenya's foreign policy direction.

"During engagements with Uganda, we agreed to enhance joint border patrols especially in Busia at the ungazetted crossing points at Mariachi, Sofia and Alupe," Juma said.

Other areas are Adungosi, Amoni in Malaba, she said. The countries will harmonise the gazettement of Alakas-Lokiriama and Suam as one-stop border points.

Juma cited the contestation of maritime borders as a critical dimension of territorial integrity.

"In our continued engagement with Somalia at all levels, we have made it clear that our borders are inviolable. Kenya remains vigilant and will not hesitate to defend any attempt to violate our sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said.

Somalia has taken Kenya to the International Court of Justice over maritime contestation.

The CS said a sacrosanct pillar of Kenya's diplomacy is the protection of her sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Juma said the government has over the last few months continued to be steadfast in putting in place mechanisms to ensure that its strategic interests are protected and enhanced.

She said Cairo Summit's resolution of 1964 proclaimed the preservation of existing boundaries at the time of accession to independence in what is called the principle of intangibility, which applies within the framework of the OAU.

