Swazuri to spend Easter behind bars, bond ruling on Tuesday

Former NLC Chairman Muhammad Swazuri and his co-accused will spend their Easter holiday in custody awaiting their bond ruling on Tuesday.

Swazuri on Thursday with several others were charged at a Milimani court with corruption-related offences.

The former NLC chair was on Wednesday arrested over allegations of irregular land compensation.

DPP Noordin Haji said he had sufficient evidence to charge Swazuri and 23 others over compensation claim to Tornado Carriers Limited in respect to compulsory acquisition of land referenced MN/VI/3810.

The parcel of land in question is in Mombasa.