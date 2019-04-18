Swazuri to spend Easter behind bars, bond ruling on Tuesday

• The former NLC chair was on Wednesday arrested over allegations of irregular land compensation.
• DPP Noordin Haji said he had sufficient evidence to charge Swazuri and 23 others over compensation claim to Tornado Carriers Limited
Former NLC Chairman Muhammad Swazuri and his co-accused will spend their Easter holiday in custody awaiting their bond ruling on Tuesday.
Swazuri on Thursday with several others were charged at a Milimani court with corruption-related offences.
DPP Noordin Haji said he had sufficient evidence to charge Swazuri and 23 others over compensation claim to Tornado Carriers Limited in respect to compulsory acquisition of land referenced MN/VI/3810.
The parcel of land in question is in Mombasa.
The DPP directed that Swazuri and the 23 others be charged with Conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office and financial misconduct.
Other charges that face includes fraudulent acquisition, dealing with suspect property and money laundering.
Among those lined up for prosecution include NLC Commissioner Emma Njogu, Deputy Director Valuation and taxation Joash Oindo, Director Valuation and Taxation Salome Munubi, Director Finance Francis Mugo and advocate Catherine Chege.
A statement from DPP said EACC had received an anonymous report concerning irregular payments to NLC officials, private persons and entities.
The Kenya National Highways and Safety Authority had requested NLC to compulsorily acquire land for Southern bypass and Kipevu new highway container terminal link road in October 2013.