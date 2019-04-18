Rutto: I faced a rough time as governor

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto has asked election losers to support those in power and stop fighting them.

“This is not the time for politicking,” he said.

“I faced rough times when I was the governor and that is why you do not see me moving around fighting those elected. We ought to give them time to deliver…we still have three years to the election.”

Speaking at Chebaraa Primary School in Chepalungu, where he led residents in registering for the Huduma Namba, the Chama Cha Mashinani party leader said he failed to deliver on most of his pledges as he was fought by other leaders.

Rutto told the current governor, Joyce Laboso, she has his support and that he will not fight her.

“I learnt the hard way. When you have people constantly fighting you, you hardly concentrate on delivering on the promises to the people,” he said,

Rutto cited the construction of a university in Sigor, which he said would have helped spur development if some leaders had not opposed it.

“Those elected and those without seats had teamed up as to frustrate me…I could not do anything for the rest of my time as the governor that is why I insist that we should give the necessary support to those occupying elective seats,” he added.