Poor oversight blamed for corruption in counties

Right groups in Kisumu have blamed wastage of public funds in counties on poor oversight and lack of public participation.

Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative (TEAM, Transparency International, Uraia and Kenya Female Advisory Organisation (KEFEADO) said ineffective oversight has allowed massive corruption in county governments.

They said intimidation and bribery of MCAs by the county executives has made them ineffective.

The groups accused MCAs and senators of failure to effectively oversight county executives on utilisation of public funds.

TEAM leader George Owuor said MCAs and the public should put the counties to task to ensure prudent use of public money.

He raised concern over some MCAs who are in bed with governors making it hard to effectively discharge their oversight role.

“We have cases where MCAs have been intimidated and others arm-twisted to pass budgets and lists of nominees forwarded to the assembly by the executive wing,” Owuor said.

He said MCAs are unable to sufficiently hold governors and county officers accountable because their hands are either tied or they have been compromised.

Owuor cited a case where Kisumu county government failed to fund MCAs to attend the fourth annual summit which brought together senators and MCAs from 47 counties and devolution stakeholders.

The activist asked county governments to allocate enough funds to enhance public participation for effective monitoring and evaluation of projects.

“Counties should stop rushing the process of public participation in running county affairs and budgeting. It should be owned by the public because they understand best the issues affecting them,” Owuor said.

He advised Kenyans to work together and recall non-performing and corrupt elected leaders.

He told the recently passed nominees to the County Public Service Board to work without fear or favour.

“We want recruitment to be based on qualification and not nepotism. In the past, we have seen people hired based on clanism against the law,” Owuor said.

Kisumu MCA Sally Okudo said ward legislators have been intimidated and coerced on various occasions when undertaking their oversight role.

ACK Maseno South bishop Charles Onginjo challenged MCAs not to be intimidated while undertaking their oversight, legislative and representation roles.

“There have been cases where money is dished out to MCAs to lure them to pass bills, nominees and fictitious budget without proper interrogation and public participation,” Onginjo said.

He noted that the wrangles witnessed between the executive and the legislative wings in counties are unhealthy for development.