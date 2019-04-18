[PHOTOS] Tears flow freely as Ivy laid to rest in emotional funeral

• On Wednesday, residents of Nyeri Town held a night vigil in honour of Ivy that was covered extensively across various media houses.
Ivy Wangechi's sister, Cheryl, overcome by emotion was unable to read her tribute.
Last Thursday, the former Moi University student who was hacked to death by Naftali Kinuthia was laid to rest in Mahiga, Nyeri County.
It was left to Wangechi's mother and brother Elvis to read her tributes.
The ceremony began at noon after pallbearers carried the body of Wangechi into Mahiga Primary for a requiem mass on Thursday.
Family sources said they expected over 1500 guests at the funeral service.
On Wednesday, residents of Nyeri Town held a night vigil in honour of Ivy that was covered extensively on various media outlets.
The youth and women were calling for awareness of what violence can do to families.
Ivy, who was on her 6th year of studying medicine, was hacked to death outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) on April 9.
The suspect, Naftali Kinuthia who has appeared in an Eldoret court, claims that he and Ivy were in a relationship and she rejected him.
It is alleged that he went to the university armed with an axe and knife in a sack and waited for her at the gate.
The court directed that he be detained at Nauberi Police Station in Eldoret and be allowed to seek medical attention at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital during the period he is in custody.