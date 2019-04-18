[PHOTOS] Tears flow freely as Ivy laid to rest in emotional funeral

Ivy Wangechi's sister, Cheryl, overcome by emotion was unable to read her tribute.

Last Thursday, the former Moi University student who was hacked to death by Naftali Kinuthia was laid to rest in Mahiga, Nyeri County.

It was left to Wangechi's mother and brother Elvis to read her tributes.

The ceremony began at noon after pallbearers carried the body of Wangechi into Mahiga Primary for a requiem mass on Thursday.

Family sources said they expected over 1500 guests at the funeral service.

On Wednesday, residents of Nyeri Town held a night vigil in honour of Ivy that was covered extensively on various media outlets.