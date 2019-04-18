Mutyambai urges Kenyans to be cautious over Easter

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has urged Kenyans to be cautious over the Easter holidays.

In his first address to the media after taking office, Mutyambai on Thursday said the National Police Service has taken necessary measures to ensure all citizens remain safe.

“We therefore call upon Kenyans to cooperate with police to ensure there is tranquility throughout the holiday,” he said.

About 100 people have lost their lives during the last three Easter holidays, caused by speeding and use of unroadworthy vehicles.

“To avoid accidents on our roads, public vehicles on our roads are required to adhere to traffic rules, avoid over speeding and overloading”

Traffic officers and NTSA will be at hand to enforce the law and provide assistance. Mutyambai said boda boda operators will not be spared in the operation.

Statistics from both the national police and NTSA show pedestrians form the highest number of fatalities from road accidents with a number of 362 out of 983 fatalities which have been recorded so far in this year.

The Inspector General has further called upon pastoralist communities in Laikipia and other areas to liaise with police as they move in search of pasture.

He said there was no cause for alarm following yesterday’s bomb scare at JKIA.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was on Wednesday temporarily closed following a bomb scare in one of Kenya Airways' planes.

According to the source, the said passenger who was arrested mentioned the word bomb in an argument, making passengers panic.