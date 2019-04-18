Lusaka rallies MCAs to support graft war, Big Four

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has urged MCAs to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's graft war.

Speaking during the just-concluded legislative summit in Kisumu, he said the MCAs' oversight role is crucial in the prevention and detection of corruption in the counties.

Lusaka said the war on corruption requires concerted efforts and the ward representatives should be its face in their respective counties.

“As the Senate, we will lay emphasis on pro-active audit practices of programmes that assess value for money to millions of Kenyans,” he said.

“We shall continue to engage the Judiciary and other anti-graft agencies to ensure not a single one of them is the weakest link in the fight against corruption in our country.”

Lusaka told county assemblies to be proactive in detecting corruption and avoid being "morticians".

Lusaka, who is also the patron of the County Assemblies Forum, demanded timely release of county audits by Auditor General Edward Ouko to enable assemblies to intervene when queries are still fresh.

He rooted for a working arrangement between the counties and national government on the Big Four agenda to accelerate its implementation.

“I urge all relevant stakeholders to ensure that even financing the Big Four agenda is devolved just as other functions to ensure support, participation, ownership and its success,” Lusaka said.

The summit brings together all senators and MCAs.

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa presided over the closing ceremony on behalf of Deputy President William Ruto, who was scheduled to address the legislators on the last day of the summit.

Lusaka promised the MCAs that the Senate will expedite processing of crucial bills pending before it to ensure their welfare is catered for to enable them carry out their oversight role effectively.

“We shall work closely with our sister House, the National Assembly, to fast-track bills and relevant legislation mentioned here to ensure improved service delivery, welfare and well-being of members and staff,” he said.

County Retirement Pension Scheme Bill, County Equitable Development Bill, County Printers Bill, Intergovernmental Relations Bill, Impeachment Procedure Bill and County Attorney Bills are some of the proposed laws pending before the two houses of Parliament.