If you muzzle us, we'll demonstrate — Lobby

Haki Africa on Tuesday urged Parliament to immediately withdraw the proposed Public Order (Amendment) Bill that would punish organisers of protests.

Otherwise, the Mombasa-based rights group says it will pour into the streets countrywide.

Addressing the media in Mombasa, Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid has said that the proposed amendments are meant to silence and threaten civil right groups and political parties.

“We are asking Parliament to immediately withdraw this bill, particularly clauses seeking to amend two Acts of Parliament. [Only in this way] can Kenyans can continue to work and exercise their rights fully.

"[Otherwise], we shall go to the streets to demand our rights as civil societies. We will not be silenced,” Khalid said.

The Bill proposes tough penalties for organisers of public meetings or processions that lead to loss of life, earnings or property. They will be required to take responsibility and compensate those affected.

It was proposed by Ruiru MP Simon King’ara.

The bill reads: “A person who at a public meeting or public procession causes grievous harm, damage to property or loss of earnings, shall be liable upon conviction to imprisonment for not more than six years or a fine not exceeding Sh100,000, or both."

Haki Africa and other rights groups say holding demonstration organisers responsible for damages will open space for opposing groups. They will take advantage of demonstrations and send their thugs to cause destruction.

He said there already are laws against causing physical harm and property destruction.

Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful demonstrations.

“Demonstration is guaranteed in the Constitution of Kenya. No person can stop us from demonstrating. When you make peaceful processes impossible, you are basically making people turn towards violence," Khalid said.

The Bill would also compel the government to set aside areas in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu for demonstrations and picketing as provided for in the Constitution. This restriction would curb violence, mugging, looting and other crime that characterise some demonstrations, King'ar said.

"Police will be required to communicate in writing to organisers the decision to allow or decline such a request and the letter delivered to the physical address specified," the Bill says.

Haki Africa also opposes another bill meant to counter violent extremism. It said civil society groups are independent and non-partisan and the move will weaken them.

“When you tell us we must seek approval or report to the National Counter Terrorism Centre, that will not only weaken the civil societies but also give due advantage to those who are propagating violent extremism," Khalid said.

The lobby said it is ready to work with the NCTC in preventing and countering violent extremism.