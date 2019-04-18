Guns, bullets stolen as Nandi cops watch soccer

Three police officers in Nandi are under investigation after their guns were stolen while they watched a UEFA football match.

The officers from Kamoron police station lost three rifles and 60 rounds of ammunition after unknown people broke into the armoury.

Two officers traveled 4km away to Cheptulu market to watch the match between Barcelona and Manchester United. Barcelona won 3-0. They returned at around 3am and found the doors of the armoury wide open and the guns missing.

One officer had been left behind to guard the station and their houses. However, he fell asleep and and only woke up when his colleagues returned.

Nandi South police boss John Owuoth said the thieves broke into the house of the officer in charge of the station Rodgers Majiwa. His house also acts as an armoury.

“They also stole a TV set, a gas cylinder and three guns that were fully loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition," Owuoth said.

The three officers were handed over to the county DCI commander Julius Mukeku for interrogation.

“We highly suspect that whoever broke into the house knew the officers were away," John Owuoth said.

He said preliminary investigations show the suspects escaped into the nearby Kaptik Forest with the weapons and the household goods.

The station was established in the early 1990’s along the Vihiga-Nandi border to stem rampant crime.

Nandi county police commander Thomas Ngeiywa led a security team to the area. He appealed to the public to help them trace the weapons.

Kabwareng MCA Jackson Swadi asked police bosses to deploy new officers to the area.

