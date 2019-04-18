Ex-Star editor denies speeding charge

Former Star Digital editor yesterday pleaded not guilty to a speeding charge.

Joseph Kariuki told Eldama Ravine senior principal magistrate Judy Nthuku he was not speeding when he was booked at Timboroa on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on April 13.

“There were no road signage or camera logs on the point to restrict motorists on speed,” Kariuki told the court through lawyer Juma Olago.

He was charged with exceeding speed limit contrary to Section 42 (1) as read with Section 43 (1) of the Traffic Act Cap 403. The police said Kariuki was driving at 68kph yet he was supposed to drive at 50kph on the section.

Although Kariuki was driving a Honda Fit, the charge sheet indicated he was driving a Toyota Honda, a model that does not exist.

He was released on a Sh5,000 bail. The case will be mentioned on June 6.

Kariuki, however, said traffic officers demanded a bribe at the time and many motorists arrested with him were not booked because they bribed the police.

"Do you know you will be forced to travel all the way to Eldama Ravine court to attend to your case if you become adamant?” an officer asked him as he was being booked.

He, however, maintained he was ready to travel from Nairobi, where he is based, to appear in court.

Lawyer Olago said they will follow the case to the end, adding that traffic offences have become more of a nuisance rather than a law enforcement mechanism.

“The system is designed to victimise those who choose to attend court and pursue their rights,” he said.

The magistrate ordered the four officers, who filed the case, to supply Kariuki with witness statements before the case proceeds.

The law says no person shall drive, or, being the owner or person in charge of a vehicle, cause or permit any other person to drive, any vehicle at a speed exceeding 50 kilometres per hour or any road within the boundaries of any trading centre, township, municipality or city.

This is provided that the highway authority shall erect and maintain traffic signs as prescribed so as plainly to indicate to drivers entering or leaving such roads or areas where the 50 kilometres per hour speed limit restriction begins and ends.