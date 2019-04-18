POLITICS

EX-PS Nyakera is the new Political Parties Liaison Committee boss

ODM and Jubilee accuse of ‘bullying’ smaller parties

In Summary

• New leadership complains that the formula for allocating political parties' fund is intended to favour big parties

•'We must revisit this issue even if it means going to court'

Former PS for Devolution and Planning and the DP deputy leader Irungu Nyakera (in white shirt) has a word with members of other parties when the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) held its elections in Naivasha. Irungu was elected as the chairman for the committee and promised to address the skewed funding of parties in the country.
Political parties Former PS for Devolution and Planning and the DP deputy leader Irungu Nyakera (in white shirt) has a word with members of other parties when the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) held its elections in Naivasha. Irungu was elected as the chairman for the committee and promised to address the skewed funding of parties in the country.
Image: George Murage

The new leadership of the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) has threatened to go to court over "skewed distribution" of political parties funds.

They complained - after elections at Lake Naivasha Resort - that only ODM and Jubilee benefited.

Former Devolution and Planning Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera was elected chairman.

Nyakera, who is the Democratic Party (DP) deputy leader, said the formula for allocating political parties' fund was skewed and intended to favour major parties.

Former PS for Devolution and Planning and the DP deputy leader Irungu Nyakera (in white shirt) has a word with members of other parties when the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) held its elections in Naivasha. Irungu was elected as the chairman for the committee and promised to address the skewed funding of parties in the country.
Political parties Former PS for Devolution and Planning and the DP deputy leader Irungu Nyakera (in white shirt) has a word with members of other parties when the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) held its elections in Naivasha. Irungu was elected as the chairman for the committee and promised to address the skewed funding of parties in the country.
Image: George Murage

“We must revisit this issue even if it means going to court because to our understanding all the 68 registered parties are supposed to benefit from the fund but only two parties had access to it. The two parties, ODM and Jubilee, have resorted to ‘bullying’ smaller parties to benefit from the fund,” he said.

Two days before the elections, Nyakera's rivals issued a hard-hitting statement, saying he was unfit to hold a public office as he was incriminated in corruption in the previous government.

The chairman promised to ensure that democratic values are instilled in political parties. “We will move with speed and ensure that political parties adhere to democratic values as enshrined in their policies.”

The new PPLC secretary Margaret Kamonya echoed his sentiments and promised, “We will bring change to the committee and Kenyans must expect from us a new way of doing things in ensuring that democracy is instilled in all the parties in the country.”

Former PS for Devolution and Planning and the DP deputy leader Irungu Nyakera (in white shirt) has a word with members of other parties when the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) held its elections in Naivasha. Irungu was elected as the chairman for the committee and promised to address the skewed funding of parties in the country.
Political parties Former PS for Devolution and Planning and the DP deputy leader Irungu Nyakera (in white shirt) has a word with members of other parties when the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) held its elections in Naivasha. Irungu was elected as the chairman for the committee and promised to address the skewed funding of parties in the country.
Image: George Murage
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
News
18 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nema ordered to pay lawyers Sh13.4m
    32m ago News

  2. Contributions towards the housing fund are safe, government ...
    32m ago News

  3. More girls to pursue science, maths
    32m ago News

  4. Poor oversight blamed for corruption in counties
    32m ago News

  5. EX-PS Nyakera is the new Political Parties Liaison ...
    32m ago News

Latest Videos