Eight-year health project ends in Busia

A multi-faceted health programme has ended in Busia county after eight years.

The program known as APHIAPlus (Aids, Population and Health Integrated Assistance) projects in Nambale, Teso South and Samia subcounties started in 2011.

The programme's exit was marked by the handing over of a four-wheel drive vehicle to Governor Sospeter Ojaamong for the Health department.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, the APHIA Western Kenya Projects chief Dr James Mukabi said the vehicle will help the Health department fulfil its mandate.

Governor Ojaamong said the vehicle will help the health department address the "teething transport challenges" across the county.

“Without the donor community, the (health) sector in counties would collapse, so we appreciate their role in revamping the sector,” he said.

Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi said HIV among the youth is on the rise.

He said non-communicable diseases including hypertension, diabetes, and cervical and breast cancer are also on the increase, requiring early detection.

Dr Mukabi said during its eight years APHIAPlus supported programmes fighting HIV-Aids, malaria and tuberculosis; promoting family planning, reproductive health, maternal, newborn and child health, nutrition and supporting orphans and vulnerable children.

Since the project started, 16,000 people have been on ARV treatment, proof that cooperation between APHIAPlus and the county is working, he said.