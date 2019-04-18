Uhuru dares millers to hike unga prices in wake of drought

The Cabinet on Thursday issued a stern warning to millers against hiking prices of maize flour.

The meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta resolved that millers should not take advantage of the ongoing drought situation to hike the price of maize flour.

According to a statement sent to news rooms, stern actions will be taken against those who hoard maize and other essential food items.

The Cabinet also assured that the government will take all necessary measures to ensure prices of basic food commodities remain stable.

As a step to further mitigate the drought situation, the Cabinet urged pastoralist communities to start destocking while their animals are still in good condition and gave an assurance that the government will help in restocking when the weather situation improves.

The Cabinet noted that the drought situation in a number of Counties among them Turkana, Mandera, Garissa, Marsabit and Wajir has worsened from the Alert Stage to the Alarm Stage and assured that the Government has the situation under control.

To ensure that government response to the drought situation is well coordinated, a committee to be chaired by the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government will be set up. The committee has also been charged with the responsibility of putting in place mitigation measures for the remainder of the year through to December 2019.