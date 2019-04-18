Abduction of Cuban doctors was disrespectful - CS Juma

• The government in a negotiation process to end border dispute between Kenya and Ethiopia.
• State does not expect any travel advisories from foreign countries after the abduction of Cuban doctors in Mandera.
The recent abduction of the two Cuban doctors in Mandera was a disrespectful act to doctors and people who depend on their service, Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma has said.
Addressing the media on Thursday in Nairobi, the CS said that the Kenyan government has asked the Somalia government for support to rescue the two medics.
“We really condemn the abduction in the strongest term. There is no any justification for holding medical personnel in any circumstances,” she said.
She further said the government will not allow abductions to be a way of life in the country.
Juma ruled out any linkage of the recent abduction with cases of abductions which were rampant back in 2010.
The CS added that the government does not expect any travel advisories from foreign countries after the abduction, adding that the majority of tourists hardly visit Mandera.
The CS has said the rescue mission is ongoing and is being carried out by a multi-agency team.
I don’t think we will see any cancellation to the extent of us getting worried but that does not mean we are not engaging. We are engaging to explain and to provide the facts and figure so that we do not suffer a slump.Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma
The two Cuban doctors were abducted by suspected al Shaabab militants on April 12 while on their way to Mandera County Referral Hospital before the ambush.
One of the medics' bodyguard was killed while another was injured in the attack.
The two doctors are believed to have been taken to Somalia after the attack.
Concerning the ongoing situation in Sudan, Juma said that no Kenyan has been affected by the violent protests but the government is communicating with its ambassador for updates.
The military ousted Bashir on Thursday 11 after weeks of protests against him that culminated in a sit-in outside the Defence Ministry compound that began on April 6. Protests are still going on despite his removal.
Bashir is being held under tight security in solitary confinement and family source indicates that he has been moved to Kobar prison in the capital Khartoum.
The CS also said that the government is in a negotiation process to end the border dispute between Kenya and Ethiopia, more so along Moyale in order to reduce conflict and stress.
She said that Ethiopia has recently received more rainfall unlike in Kenya, hence causing pastoralists along the border point to cross into Ethiopia.