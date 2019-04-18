Abduction of Cuban doctors was disrespectful - CS Juma

The recent abduction of the two Cuban doctors in Mandera was a disrespectful act to doctors and people who depend on their service, Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma has said.

Addressing the media on Thursday in Nairobi, the CS said that the Kenyan government has asked the Somalia government for support to rescue the two medics.

“We really condemn the abduction in the strongest term. There is no any justification for holding medical personnel in any circumstances,” she said.

She further said the government will not allow abductions to be a way of life in the country.

Juma ruled out any linkage of the recent abduction with cases of abductions which were rampant back in 2010.

The CS added that the government does not expect any travel advisories from foreign countries after the abduction, adding that the majority of tourists hardly visit Mandera.

The CS has said the rescue mission is ongoing and is being carried out by a multi-agency team.