State to sponsor more students to private varsities

Private universities will admit more government-sponsored students this year compared to last year.

This comes even as empty lecture rooms await public universities after this year's admission fell short of the declared capacity.

Official government placement data reveals that more slots were declared available by both private and public universities against the number of students who qualified for further studies.

However, of major concern is the government move to share students who qualified between public and private universities, with some private entities getting more state-sponsored students than public universities.

This has further widened unoccupied slots in public universities.

This year, public universities declared 109,918 spaces available.

Some 89,486 students who sat last year's KCSE exam have been listed to join public and private universities.

The institutions have been affected by the collapse of the self-sponsorship programme that acted as a substitute for the state-sponsored students, which they used to raise revenue.

Public universities secured 71,764 students even as a low number of students qualified to get the cutoff mark of C+ and above in this year's admission.