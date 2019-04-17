FINANCIAL RESULTS

Nation Media Group 2018 pretax profit down 16.4 %

NMG Group CEO Stephen Gitagama makes his presentation during during the release of the NMG FY 2018 financial results on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
NMG Group CEO Stephen Gitagama makes his presentation during during the release of the NMG FY 2018 financial results on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Pretax profit at Kenya's Nation Media Group fell 16.4 per cent to Sh1.6 billion ($15.83 million) in 2018, the company tweeted on Wednesday.

The decline was "mostly due to depressed regional economies. Also impacted by discontinuation of government advertising business from July 2018 due to inordinate delays in settling outstanding debts," the company said.

Nation, the biggest publisher in East Africa, also operates in Uganda and Tanzania and runs radio and television stations in addition to a newspaper business.

The other listed media house in Kenya is the Standard Group which is yet to release its full-year results.

In December last year, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the debt to media houses by the government will be cleared "soon".  He did not give a timeline.

The Government Advertising Agency owes media houses about Sh2.5 billion, a debt that accrued over the last three years.

($1 = 101.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Mark Potter)

State urged to pay media’s Sh2.5bn advertising debt

The government has been asked to pay the various debts they owe media houses.Nation Media CEO Stephen Gitagama said the huge debtwas crippling ...
News
4 months ago
by REUTERS Reuters
Kenya
17 April 2019 - 10:30

Most Popular

  1. State to sponsor more students to private varsities
    30m ago News

  2. Nation Media Group 2018 pretax profit down 16.4 %
    56m ago Kenya

  3. #ResistHousingFundLevy: KOT say it's a scam to loot
    1h ago News

  4. American guardians file fresh application for missing child
    17h ago News

  5. Rogue cops harassing Nairobians detained
    2h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES