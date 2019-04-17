Nairobi Hospital sacks CEO Odundo

Gordon Odundo has been sacked as The Nairobi Hospital CEO.

According to an internal memo signed by chairman John Simba, Christopher Abeid has been appointed as new CEO in an acting capacity.

Before his appointment, Abeid was the director of medical services and research at the hospital.

“The Board of management, after due consideration of all the relevant factors pertaining to the office of the Chief Executive Officer, unanimously resolved to terminate the service contract of Mr Gordon Otieno Odundo as the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital effective immediately," read the memo.

It further read, “The board will put in motion the process of identifying a suitable replacement until this process is finalised, Christopher Abeid will continue as the acting CEO”.

Simba said it is imperative that the hospital’s staff remain professional and committed to deliver on the broader mandate of the hospital through the transition period.

Odundo was in December last year sent on a three-month leave to pave way for an audit over tendering processes at the facility.

The hospital's board of management confirmed the decision in a statement saying the leave included his annual leave.

The board took the necessary measures to ensure that the functions of the hospital continue uninterrupted.

A stand off reportedly ensured the hospital after Odundo allegedly locked himself inside his office way into the night to avoid being served with the leave letter.

A lawyer sent to deliver the letter is said to have camped outside his office since midday but the CEO was yet to open his office by nightfall.

Sources at the facility said the board's decision to send Odundo away was meant to pave way for an ongoing audit into multimillion insurance and construction tenders.

A section of doctors were however said to be against the board's decision.