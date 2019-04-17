MCAs approve Nyong'o hiring board nominees

Kisumu county can now start hiring after the assembly approved the list of nominees for the Public Service Board.

The MCAs on Thursday unanimously approved the six nominees picked by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

The nominees are the board’s chairman Charles Karan and members Jacinta Kapiyo, Stephen Orot, Edward Kochung, Nashon Aluoka and Jane Oyare.

A report on the proposed board nominees was tabled in the assembly by Labour and Social Welfare committee chairperson Beatrice Odongo.

Odongo told the assembly that the committee was convinced on the suitability of all the nominees.

She said the nominees met the requisite educational and constitutional requirements.

She, however, noted that the committee was concerned that representation of youth and people with disability was lacking in the governor’s appointments.

While deliberating on the report, the MCAs said the constitution of the board would be a reprieve for the county in terms of employment.

Majority leader Kenneth Onyango said the delay in making board membership had derailed key operations in the county.

Kolwa East MCA Steve Owiti challenged the new board nominees to maintain a high level of integrity when they assume office.

He told them to learn from the mistakes made by their predecessors.

Owiti asked the nominees to work diligently to deliver their mandate while avoiding over-employment.

Nominated MCA Aslam Khan said all the requirements on appointments were put into consideration in proposing the nominees.

Kisumu West MCA Paul Okiri said the absence of the board members had seen a lot of services stalled in the county.

Okiri said the county faced a shortage of manpower because it could not employ in the absence of the service board.

The board nominees appeared before the committee for vetting between April 2 and 3.

Their nomination elicited mixed reactions from residents, some of whom wanted the list rejected because former MP Peter Odoyo was omitted. Odoyo had been proposed as board chairman.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)