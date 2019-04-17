MEET THE PEOPLE TOUR

Make your voices heard in public forums, Marsabit residents told

Governor says it is the responsibility of the public to point out and prioritise their development needs

In Summary

• Residents reminded it is their responsibility to point out and prioritise their development agenda

• Governor reiterates that development will not happen if the public failed to participate

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali with Deputy President William Ruto during the Marsabit-Lake Turkana Cultural Festival in Loyiangalani, June 28, 2018. /DPPS
It is the responsibility of the public to point out and prioritise their development needs by attending and making contributions during public participation forums.

Their views on public funds and other development aspects should be well articulated for easier implementation by the government, Governor Mohamud Ali has said.

The governor said that it is the responsibility of the public to point out and prioritise their development needs.

Mohamud was assessing the drought situation in Sololo subcounty. He reiterated that development will not happen if the public shied away from participation.

He urged residents to desist from activities that might affect peaceful coexistence, adding that full development would be realised if there was peace. "We as leaders wish to assure the county at large that we will use all available means to unite our people to coexist peacefully." 

The governor emphasised the need for education as the means of shaping the future of their children.

Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo Riwe urged boda boda operators and women to join the cooperative movement.

Senator Godana Hargura said he was committed to play his oversight role.

Also present were Moyale MP Qalich Gufu and Laisamis MP Musa Arbelle.

 

by Abdikadir Chari
News
17 April 2019 - 00:00

