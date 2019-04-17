Guns stolen in Nandi after cops left to watch Man U match

• Three G3 riffles with magazines loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition stolen from Kamworo police post
Police in Nandi County are hunting down burglars who broke into an unmanned armoury at Kamworon AP post and stole three assault rifles on Tuesday night.
A report filed at Kobujoi police station says all officers left the post at 7 pm to watch a Uefa Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester United at a nearby trading centre.
They returned to find that the commander’s house which is also the armoury had been broken into.
The suspected burglars broke into a steel box and stole three G3 riffles loaded with magazines with 60 bullets.
Only two magazines with 20 rounds of ammunition each were left at the armoury.
Police have launched a manhunt to recover the stolen weapons.
