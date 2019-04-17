POLICE ROBBED

Guns stolen in Nandi after cops left to watch Man U match

In Summary

• Three G3 riffles with magazines loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition stolen from Kamworo police post

• Only two magazines with 20 rounds of ammunition each were left at the armoury.

Police in Nandi are hunting down burglars who broke into an unmanned armoury at Kamworon AP post and stole three assault rifles on Tuesday night.
Police in Nandi are hunting down burglars who broke into an unmanned armoury at Kamworon AP post and stole three assault rifles on Tuesday night.
Image: THE STAR

Police in Nandi County are hunting down burglars who broke into an unmanned armoury at Kamworon AP post and stole three assault rifles on Tuesday night.

A report filed at Kobujoi police station says all officers left the post at 7 pm to watch a Uefa Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester United at a nearby trading centre.

They returned to find that the commander’s house which is also the armoury had been broken into.

The suspected burglars broke into a steel box and stole three G3 riffles loaded with magazines with 60 bullets.

Only two magazines with 20 rounds of ammunition each were left at the armoury.

Police have launched a manhunt to recover the stolen weapons.

Cops are using excessive force after theft of guns - residents

Leaders and residents of Mumias have criticised security officers for using excessive force in their bid to recover stolen firearms. On Wednesday at ...
Counties
2 years ago
by Joseph Ndunda News reporter
News
17 April 2019 - 12:06

Most Popular

  1. Pokot security boosted as motorbikes donated for peace
    42m ago News

  2. Omar Al-Bashir thrown into Khartoum prison
    1h ago News

  3. Guns stolen in Nandi after cops left to watch Man U match
    1h ago News

  4. How Facebook is used to profile, kill Kenyan 'gangsters'
    2h ago News

  5. Why Nairobi Hospital cholera victim died
    2h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES