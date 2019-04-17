Guns stolen in Nandi after cops left to watch Man U match

Police in Nandi County are hunting down burglars who broke into an unmanned armoury at Kamworon AP post and stole three assault rifles on Tuesday night.

A report filed at Kobujoi police station says all officers left the post at 7 pm to watch a Uefa Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester United at a nearby trading centre.

They returned to find that the commander’s house which is also the armoury had been broken into.

The suspected burglars broke into a steel box and stole three G3 riffles loaded with magazines with 60 bullets.

Only two magazines with 20 rounds of ammunition each were left at the armoury.

Police have launched a manhunt to recover the stolen weapons.