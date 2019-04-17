Court suspends housing tax

Cofek said implementation of the Housing Fund levy will increase unemployment as employers will opt to cut down their workforce to cope with inflation.

“The scheme does not guarantee that all contributors under the scheme will get houses after investing their money,”Kurauka submitted.

He said the levy is oppressive and unfair to many citizens such as those who own houses, are retiring or are about to retire.

The FKE argued that the levy promotes impracticality on emphasizing ownership as opposed to the modern trend of accessing housing.

By implying for instance that a voluntary contributor can give Sh200 minimum per month for 15 years, it is superfluous and absurd that the Sh36 000 collected by the fund will purchase a house of whatever quality.

They also noted that the fund has no mechanism of immediate cash refund together with applicable interest rates. The fund is styled as though it is a deposit–taking enterprise, which offends the Banking Act.

“It is unreasonable to compel a citizen who will not secure a house to contribute towards house ownership of another person without corresponding benefit,” he said.

Kurauka said the levy will lead to unjustified over-taxation of Kenyans. There is no law that compels social security on an individual’s housing. Housing is a private arrangement. Some communities like the Njemps do not allow formal modern housing designs.

“Members of the public are at a loss as to how the levy will be operationalized owing to the fact that there is no inclusive statutory body corporate that is representative of diverse interests,” he noted.