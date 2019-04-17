Cholera cases up in the city

Fear has gripped city residents following reports of a rise in the number of cholera cases in the last one month.

Unconfirmed reports said a Nairobi Hospital kitchen staff died from the disease while five colleagues were admitted .

“We have established that in the last 10 days, the hospital admitted, offered treatment and discharged 23 cholera patients. Eight of those reported cases were from The Nairobi Hospital staff,” acting CEO Chris Abeid said yesterday.

The hospital could not confirm or deny the alleged death of one of its kitchen staff.

Abeid said they have alerted county Health authorities and who have embarked on investigations.

“We will provide more details when they are available to us,” the CEO said.