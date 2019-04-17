SIX ARRESTED ON TIP-OFF

50kg fake gold seized in Kilimani

Police have launched operations to seize fake gold and fake currency in the capital

In Summary

• Include four foreigners nationals and two Kenyans

• Cases of fake gold and fake currency are on the increase. police cracking down 

Fake money netted in a previous swoop
Fake money netted in a previous swoop
Image: FILE

Six people arrested with 50kg of fake gold in Kilimani, Nairobi, will spend three days in custody.

Police detectives yesterday arrested Grace Wairimu Machatha, Erascos Katiku Josiah, Niyitegeka Sevelin, Dushimiriman Egide, Zilimwabagabu Jacrues and Ngaragura Emmanuel.

They include four Rwandese nationals and two Kenyans. 

Police sought more days when the six were arraigned in court yesterday. They are being investigated for being in possession of fake gold nuggets in violation of the  Mining Act.

The investigating officer said he intends to contact more witnesses suspected to have been duped by the six. 

The officers also said they intend to visit the Immigration office to determine whether the four foreigners are in the country legally. 

The court heard that the suspects will lead the investigating team to apprehend other suspects who are still at large and are believed to be hiding within Nairobi and other towns. 

“On April 15, Flying Squad officers acting on information from the members of the public went to Lenana 51 Apartments along Lenana Road within Kilimani and arrested all the six suspects," the court heard.

The suspects are aged between 26 and 64 years.

Cases of fake currency and fake gold have been on the increase.

Meanwhile, 14 suspects were also arrested in a police operation against fake gold and counterfeit currency rackets in Nairobi. 

Eight of them were arrested yesterday in Langata where millions of fake US dollars and 100kg  fake gold were found in a house at the junction of Mukomaand and Kiboko roads.

They are  a Congolese, two Tanzanians, one Nigerian and four Kenyans.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

by AKELLO ODENYO Ms.
News
17 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. EACC wins land case against Moi company
    44m ago News

  2. Nairobi drainages cleared ahead of rainy season
    44m ago News

  3. Bill proposes state control of NGOs in anti-terror drive
    44m ago News

  4. Only elephants should wear ivory, says Balala
    44m ago News

  5. Bungoma's Sh1.38 billion dual carriageway faces fresh hurdle
    44m ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES