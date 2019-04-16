WHO backs state plan to cut drug prices

Kenya’s move to tame the high cost of medicines has received a boost from the World Health Organisation.

WHO said it will launch a public consultation to define what constitutes a fair price of drugs in the coming weeks.

“Medical innovation has little social value if most people cannot access its benefits,” said Mariângela Simão, WHO assistant director general for medicines and health products.

Last month, Health CS Sicily Kariuki said Kenya would create an essential drugs list, with a fixed price for each commodity.

WHO said most governments, patients and insurers are paying unnecessarily exorbitant prices compared to the production cost of drugs on the Essential Medicines List.

“This is a global human rights issue – everyone has a right to access quality healthcare,” Simao said at a global forum on fair pricing and access to medicines, co-hosted by WHO in South Africa last week.

Affordability of medicines has long been a concern for developing countries.

WHO said each year, 100 million people fall into poverty across the world because they have to pay for medicines out-of-pocket.

In Kenya, the government says medicines alone constitute 40 per cent of health expenditure, which makes it difficult to achieve universal health coverage.

“Affordability is a key pillar of UHC. Most Kenyans lack reliable access to needed medicines. High prices are particularly burdensome to patients who have to pay for drugs themselves,” Kariuki said recently.