89,486 PLACED

UoN gets 181 top brains in new admissions

Top 2018 KCSE candidate Juliet Otieno to study aeronautical engineering at the Technical University of Kenya

In Summary

• In total, the University of Nairobi will admit 5,432 students

• All the 314 students who scored straight As in the 2018 KCSE exam have been admitted to courses considered distinguished and reserved for top brains.

Education CS George Magoha
ANNOUNCEMENT: Education CS George Magoha
Image: JACK OWUOR

The University of Nairobi will admit 181 A students in this year's placements.

Out of this, 120 will study medicine and surgery, giving the institution the highest number of top performers in last year's KCSE examination.

In total, the university will admit 5,432 students.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology tops the list of five universities with the highest admission with 5,901 freshmen.

Kenyatta University is third with 5,289 followed by Maseno at 4,633, while  Moi University will have 4,504 students.

All the 314 students who scored straight As in the 2018 KCSE exam have been admitted to courses considered distinguished and reserved for top brains.

They include medicine, law, architecture, engineering, computer science,  pharmacy, nursing and survey. 

 The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service is expected to open the online system for inter-institution transfer applications between May 1 and 30.

Top 2018 KCSE students pick medicine and engineering

University of Nairobi bags the highest number of A students, to study medicine
News
6 hours ago

Medicine will carry the bulk of admissions, at 147, while engineering comes in second with 77 enrolled to pursue its various subdisciplines.

Other courses include architecture with 23 students, computer science (16), pharmacy (10), dental surgery (nine), actuarial science (seven), law (six), quantity survey (two), economics and survey (four0 and microbiology (one).

Top 2018 KCSE candidate Juliet Otieno will study aeronautical engineering at the Technical University of Kenya. 

 Below is the list of 89,486 students set to join 69 universities.

MORE:

Alarm as 2018 KCSE candidates snub 98 university courses

Programmes did not have any placements in what could spell doom for their future
News
6 hours ago

Universities must control courses they offer

Universities are trying to come up with courses which are cheaper to run.
News
6 hours ago
by Meera Pattni
News
16 April 2019 - 11:27

Most Popular

  1. Halt corrective surgery for intersex children — task force
    8h ago News

  2. Stop killing for love, Kenyans on Twitter say
    12m ago News

  3. Raila warns against appetite for foreign loans
    32m ago News

  4. Diabetes drug may prevent,slow kidney disease
    1h ago Lifestyle

  5. Back me in 2022, Oparanya tells Raila and Ruto
    1h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES