UoN gets 181 top brains in new admissions

The University of Nairobi will admit 181 A students in this year's placements.
Out of this, 120 will study medicine and surgery, giving the institution the highest number of top performers in last year's KCSE examination.
In total, the university will admit 5,432 students.
Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology tops the list of five universities with the highest admission with 5,901 freshmen.
Kenyatta University is third with 5,289 followed by Maseno at 4,633, while Moi University will have 4,504 students.
All the 314 students who scored straight As in the 2018 KCSE exam have been admitted to courses considered distinguished and reserved for top brains.
They include medicine, law, architecture, engineering, computer science, pharmacy, nursing and survey.
The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service is expected to open the online system for inter-institution transfer applications between May 1 and 30.
Medicine will carry the bulk of admissions, at 147, while engineering comes in second with 77 enrolled to pursue its various subdisciplines.
Other courses include architecture with 23 students, computer science (16), pharmacy (10), dental surgery (nine), actuarial science (seven), law (six), quantity survey (two), economics and survey (four0 and microbiology (one).
Top 2018 KCSE candidate Juliet Otieno will study aeronautical engineering at the Technical University of Kenya.
Below is the list of 89,486 students set to join 69 universities.
