UoN gets 181 top brains in new admissions

The University of Nairobi will admit 181 A students in this year's placements.

Out of this, 120 will study medicine and surgery, giving the institution the highest number of top performers in last year's KCSE examination.

In total, the university will admit 5,432 students.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology tops the list of five universities with the highest admission with 5,901 freshmen.

Kenyatta University is third with 5,289 followed by Maseno at 4,633, while Moi University will have 4,504 students.