Top 2018 KCSE students pick medicine and engineering

Top 2018 KCSE scorers will enrol in some of the country's best universities to study prestigious courses of their choice.

According to official results from the university placements agency, all the 314 students who scored straight As in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam have been admitted to courses considered distinguished and reserved for top brains.

They include Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, law, architecture, engineering and computer science, pharmacy, nursing and quantity survey.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service will open the online system for inter-institution transfer applications between May 1 and 30.

Medicine will carry the bulk of admissions, at 147, while engineering comes in second with 77 enrolled to pursue its various disciplines.

Other courses include architecture with 23 students, computer science 16, pharmacy 10, dental surgery nine, actuarial science seven, law six, quantity survey two, economics and survey four, and microbiology one.

The top 2018 KCSE candidate, Juliet Otieno, will study aeronautical engineering at the Technical University of Kenya.

When results were announced, the former Pangani Girls High School student told reporters that her dream was to get a scholarship to study aeronautical engineering outside Kenya, preferably at Stanford University in the UK.

Some 89,486 students are set to be admitted in public and private universities.

The University of Nairobi, which has the highest cluster points for some of the prestigious courses, will admit 181 A students. This makes it the institution with the highest number of the country's top performers.

Out of the 181 students, 120 will study Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery.