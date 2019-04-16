Tanga Tanga presence in Jubilee no longer valid — Kamket

Deputy President William Ruto and his team are practically out of government, Tiaty MP William Kamket has said.

Kamket wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday that DP Ruto's and his Tanga Tanga allies' presence in government positions is no longer tenable.

"It’s only a matter of time before they’re shown the door," Kamket's post read, ending in #Kitaeleweka.

The independent party Kanu diehard is the brainchild behind the amendment of the electoral clauses in the Constitution ahead of the next general election.

In his new bill, the MP is pushing to create the position of Prime Minister and a seven-year term ceremonial president elected beside members of shadow cabinet.

Kamket's statement comes barely a week after Cotu boss Francis Atwoli publicly said DP Ruto will not be on the presidential ballot in 2022.

On Saturday, Atwoli said in Lamu, "I want to tell you one thing, come 2022, Ruto will not be there."

“You can take it to the bank for free, ”Atwoli said amid cheers, adding that "these are the acts of God".

Kamket is selling the name of his party chairman, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi in Rift Valley, who is earmarked to vie for presidency although he hasn't declared his bid.

"We are welcoming Gideon whenever he is ready to come to Tiaty so we can perform a Pokot traditional ceremony similar to that which was earlier done for his father, former president Daniel arap Moi which propelled him to clinch power for many years."

He spoke on March 19 after donating relief food in an exercise graced by Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa at Ng'inyang in Tiaty subcounty, Baringo.

"You will come and sleep under this indigenous acacia tree overnight awaiting the big ceremony the following day initiated by the old men," Kamket said, referring to Moi.

Several Jubilee allies led by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said nobody shall knock out DP Ruto out of Jubilee as "those are just sentiments of coward individuals who want to take over control of the party".

He called on the DCI to investigate Atwoli's remarks, saying they amount to threatening the life of DP.

Sudi was among several leaders who accompanied DP Ruto at Salvation Army Kakamega Citadel in on Sunday.

Others were Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Governor Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Charles Gimose (Hamisi), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and John Waluke (Sirisia).

“With or without the amendment of the Constitution, Ruto still stands as the best presidential material to take over from President Kenyatta,” Sudi said.

The MP said despite minor wrangles, the Jubilee Party remained united and would win in 2022.

He said they were opposed to a referendum because "it would be costly and unnecessary when Kenyans are dying of famine'.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)