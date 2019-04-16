Suda warns parents after Ivy Wangeci murder

The Education ministry has asked parents to step up and create time to engage their children on issues affecting them to avoiding extreme acts such as suicide and murder.

Weighing in on the murders witnessed in universities, Education CAS Collet Suda put parents on the spot for neglecting their mandate in shaping children.

The tragic trend of 'crimes of passion' has seen several university students die at the hands of those who once claimed to love them.

In Moi University for example, Ivy Wangeci, a medical Student was hacked to death by her childhood friend and stalker.

Similar case was this week reported in Pwani University where a female student is recovering after being stabbed by an estranged lover.