Suda warns parents after Ivy Wangeci murder

• Ivy Wangeci, a medical student, was hacked to death by her childhood friend.
• At Pwani University, a female student is recovering after being stabbed by estranged lover.
The Education ministry has asked parents to step up and create time to engage their children on issues affecting them to avoiding extreme acts such as suicide and murder.
Weighing in on the murders witnessed in universities, Education CAS Collet Suda put parents on the spot for neglecting their mandate in shaping children.
The tragic trend of 'crimes of passion' has seen several university students die at the hands of those who once claimed to love them.
In Moi University for example, Ivy Wangeci, a medical Student was hacked to death by her childhood friend and stalker.
Similar case was this week reported in Pwani University where a female student is recovering after being stabbed by an estranged lover.
Suda yesterday called on parents to engage their children to develop character and in turn help shape their attitude.
Her remarks come as statistics showed that at least five students die each month from public universities.
“It is unfortunate that young people are exposed to so much, hence the need for parents to create time for them, discuss issues to avoid unfortunate incidences such as loss of lives,” Suda said on Tuesday in Nairobi.
"We cannot afford to continue losing these people when they are this young .... There is no parent on earth who would want to lose their daughter or son under the circumstances we have witnessed recently, it is painful."
Sorry, Kinuthia's father apologises over ...