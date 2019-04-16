Stop killing for love — KOT

Kenyans on Twitter took to the hashtag, #StopKillingForLove to share condemnation following the rise in murders of women by ex-lovers, husbands, boyfriends and stalkers.

This week alone has seen many crimes against women.

They include the murder of Ivy Wangechi, who was axed to death by her spurned lover/ stalker; the murder attempt of Peninah Wangechi, who was stabbed 17 times by her husband and is in hospital; the murder of a 24-year-old Nyeri woman by her boyfriend, and the stabbing of a Pwani University student by an ex-lover. She is fighting for her life at Kilifi County Hospital.

Many Kenyans said nothing can justify murdering someone. Some said there's no such thing as killing for 'love', calling it an obsession.

“Fellow, no matter what she does, nothing on this earth justifies murder. These women were created for us to love and take care of them and certainly not to end their precious lives,” tweeted Mbayagi.

“No matter what you two are going through, murder should never cross your minds. Tr solving your problems before such thoughts trickle in,” Kalekah said.

“Even if the story has 27 sides, none of them justifies murder,” Mannuel tweeted.

“If you kill someone you supposedly love in the name of Love, that is NOT love. That is Obsession and a Psychopathic mind. You need Jesus,” Wanga tweeted.

“Love is beautiful. What kills isn't love. It's obsession. Inability to let go. People don't want to see their exes happy with others. Women are not investments for profits. Neither are men. Get your own money everyone,” Maggy said.

Miguna tweeted, “We are mistaking [murder] for a love [killing], the same way we mistake [looting] for [corruption]. Kenyans must first learn to understand what the [problem] is. This is our biggest problem; that we don't even identify the problem [correctly]. We want to play it [safe].”

Some Twitter users suggested that the root cause of the rise in murders is mental health issues that haven’t been addressed.

“If you look at the Recent Trend among the Youths, it's very alarming and sad. From committing suicides, to the killing of partners. It is a very worrying trend which can be associated with Mental Health. The government should act very fast. We are losing many lives,” Bravin said.

Kevin tweeted, “We need to open up and talk about our issues as men because the common denominator is depression that [leads] someone to do this. If I come to you as a fellow man, listen to me. If I cry, don't judge me, offer me a shoulder wanaume tupendane.”