Prison warder charged with killing female colleague

A prisons officer was on Tuesday charged with abducting and murdering a female colleague.

Raymond Kiplimo, who appeared before Nakuru chief magistrate Josephat Burudi, is said to have killed Caroline Jepchirchir Chesire of the Nakuru Women's Prison.

Caroline's body was found in a thicket at Githioro in Subukia on April 10. She had been reported missing on April 3 after a night out with colleagues Joseph Kairu and Kiplimo.

Kiplimo, 23, did not plead to the charge as the prosecution sought more days to complete their investigations.

The police were granted eight days to detain the 23-year-old suspect, who surrendered to the prison department on Monday evening.

Burudi allowed the police to continue holding the suspect until April 24 when he will be returned to court for further directions.

"The miscellaneous application by the police is allowed and they are granted eight days to complete investigations. The suspect will be detained at the Bondeni Police station," he ruled.

The prosecution said, "the investigators need time to complete the investigation since the suspect was arrested on Monday".

Lawyer David Mongeri for Kiplimo asked the court to allow him access to the suspect during the investigations.

"My client needs access to his counsel and family. We kindly request the court to allow him this right," Mongeri pleaded.

Caroline went missing on April 3 after a night out with the suspect and another colleague.

Her body was found in a thicket at Githioro Village in Subukia. It had bruises, an indication that she had been tortured before she was killed.

Her shoes were found by a child near the scene.