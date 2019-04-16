Parties Committee: Is ODM backing small parties to lock out Tanga Tanga?

Political parties are today expected to square it out for powerful positions in the influential Political Parties Liaison Committee.

Representatives of registered political parties will converge in Naivasha to pick new officials for the crucial organ which provides an avenue for structured engagements on electoral processes in the country.

Both Jubilee and ODM are engaged in behind-the-scenes intrigues amid murmurs ODM was quietly backing candidates from small parties to tame forces allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila’s party has rallied small parties to support current chairperson Florence Njiru of Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya party in what is seen as a scheme to lock out former PS Irungu Nyakera said to be team Tanga Tanga’s candidate.

Nyakera, the deputy leader of Democratic Party is posing a threat to Njiru who took over as chairperson of the PPLC in September 2017. Contacted yesterday, Njiru said she was not aware that ODM was supporting her candidature ahead of today’s polls.

“I, however, welcome any kind of support from any quarters,” Njiru said.

In ODM’s lineup is Evans Misati for deputy vice-chairperson, Taabu Daniels for Secretary general and Julius Wambua for organising secretary. ODM has no bid for the executive committee but will be fielding one of its directors Rosemary Kariuki as a member.

Established under the Political Parties Act, the main role of the committee is to provide a platform for dialogue between the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the Electoral Commission and the parties.

Small parties have already schemed against the ‘big boys’ in the third elections since 2010 when registered political parties inked an agreement to establish the committee as a linkage between various players.

Nyakera and Justice and Freedom Party of Kenya's Juma Justus seek to wrestle for the chairperson's seat from Njiru who is defending her slot. Veteran politician Abdulrahman Bafadhil will defend his position as vice chairperson on a Kanu ticket.

He will, however, face off with Progressive Party of Kenya’s Misati, Christopher Kilonzo of the People’s Democratic Party, Isaac Ochieng of the Devolution Party of Kenya and Joel Ruhu of Ford Kenya.

Narc Kenya Taabu Daniels faces stiff opposition retaining his secretary general position. Margaret Andanyi of Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Otuke Oeke of the Kenya National Congress have launched vigorous campaigns to oust Taabu.

Sisi Kwa Sisi Party of Kenya is fronting Rachel Gesami while Agano Party is fielding Alice Gathoni for deputy secretary which has been under Marere Mwachai of National Vision Party.

Vision, which was associated with the late former minister Nicholas Biwott, is not defending the seat.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee is fronting current treasurer Nicodemus Kipchirchir Bore to retain his position.

Bore will, however, be forced to contend with competition from the New Democrats Party of Kenya’s Fredrick Muthangya.

Sella Opiyo of Mwangaza Party, Gerson Owiti of Alternative Leadership Party, Rose Mbithe of Empowerment and Liberation Party and Joyce Mwambingu of People’s Empowerment Party are all battling for the deputy treasurer’s position.

There are three contestants for organising secretary.

They include Evans Kipkoech of Democratic Congress, Julius Wambua of Party of Independent Candidates and Joseph Kanguchu of Frontier Alliance Party.

Four candidates will be in the ballot for the deputy organising secretary; Isaiah Ndirangu of Party of Democratic Unity, Omondi Koyoo of National Liberal Party, Marere Wamwachai of the National Vision Party and Hepisbah Onyancha of the Roots Party.

The formation of PPLC is one of the recommendations made by the Report of the Independent Review Commission (Kriegler Commission) on the General Elections held in Kenya on December 27, 2007.

Launching of the Liaison Committees was concluded on October 21, 2010, and exists at the national and county levels.

