Ngiritas say top cop harassing them over Sh3m debt

The Ngirita family has claimed a former lead investigator in the NYS scandal continues to harass them over a Sh3 million debt despite being removed from the case.

Julius Muia was the investigating officer in the criminal cases facing the Ngiritas and was removed after an affidavit detailed business transactions between the family and him.

In an affidavit filed in court, Phylis Ngirita said the police inspector was a business partner of their family and is owed Sh3 million by Jeremiah Ngirita.

Ngirita said because of that debt Muya vowed he would teach the family a lesson by maliciously instituting investigations that led to their arrest and prosecution.

Ngirita claims the police inspector was a long-time family friend with whom they partnered to supply goods and services. The partnership however went sour when they disagreed on payments.

“There has been open existence of bad blood between our family and the said police inspector which has culminated into the institution of malicious and false accusation leveled against our legitimate businesses. Despite his removal, the officer has been harassing our family to clear the debt which is owed by Jeremiah,” reads part of the court documents.