MCAs want Senate to fast-track bills for counties

MCAs want the Senate to expedite the approval of pending bills touching on counties.

They spoke yesterday during the start of the fourth annual legislative summit at Grand Royal Swiss Hotel in Kisumu.

Among the pending bills are the County Retirement Pension Schemes, Inter-Governmental Relations, County Printers, Impeachment Procedure, County Attorney Bill 2018 and County Solicitor.

The MCAs said the bills before the Senate need to be passed to allow the smooth implementation of devolution.

County Assembly Forum acting secretary general Rebah Wabwile said the delay hinders proper delivery of services. She said they have been waiting in vain for the Senate to pass the crucial bills.

More than 4,000 delegates attended the summit that brought together senators, MCAs and devolution stakeholders.

Wabwile said the Senate has failed to implement the resolutions from the third annual legislative summit held in Mombasa.

She urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to intervene to ensure resolutions of the previous summit are fully implemented.

“We are appealing to the Senate to speedily pass the Retirement Pension Scheme Bill and that on the ward development fund,” she added.