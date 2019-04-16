Healthcare for mothers and children poor – report

Mothers and children in Kenya receive less than 50 per cent of the recommended clinical interventions in a typical preventive or curative visit, a new study shows.

A report by Lancet further shows that less than 50 per cent of suspected cases of tuberculosis are correctly managed.

Additionally, fewer than one in 10 people diagnosed with major depressive disorders receive adequate treatment.

“Diagnoses are frequently incorrect for serious conditions such as pneumonia, myocardial infarction and newborn asphyxia,” the report says.

Care can be too slow for conditions that require timely action, reducing the chances of survival, it says.

The report released on Thursday says only 25 per cent of Kenyans think the health system is working well, while 18 per cent think it needs to be completely rebuilt.

“One in three patients receive disrespectful care and abuse when they visit health care facilities, short consultation time, poor communication or long waiting time during hospital visits,” the report says.

Health providers perform only half or less of recommended clinical actions for common preventive and curative care.

According to the report, one in five patients on antiretroviral therapy stop treatment each year.

Releasing the report, Lancet Global Health Commission chair Margaret Kruk said high quality systems require consistency, should be valued and trusted by all and should effectively respond to the population's changing needs.

“Quality is worst among the poor because they have more health needs. Low quality health systems defeat quick fixes,” Kruk said.

The report also shows that delivery in primary health facilities is problematic as complications are likely to occur unexpectedly and the complications often require advanced skills which the facilities lack.