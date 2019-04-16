Four foreigners, Kenyans arrested with fake US Dollars and gold

Eight suspects have been arrested after DCI detectives raided Kiboko, Mukoma road and recovered millions of fake US Dollars.

Among them are four foreigners- one Congolese, two Tanzanians, one Nigerian and four Kenyans.

The foreigners are; Ruhota Kabagale (Congolese), Manson Chogga Mtassi(Tanzanian), Chukunosho Francis Ogbuanu(Nigerian), Konie Kalist (Tanzania).

The four Kenyans are; Boniface Mtwasi, Robert Riagah, Caleb Otieno and Michael Omondi.

The detectives also recovered, Zambian Kwachas and over 100 kilograms of fake Gold nuggets.

Via Twitter on Tuesday, DCI boss George Kinoti said the suspects will be arraigned in court today.

On Monday, detectives from the Flying Squad unit arrested six people and recovered 50 kilograms of fake gold at Yaya Centre in Kilimani.

Last month, police arrested two people in possession of fake gold and Sh32.6 billion in Kenyan and foreign currency.