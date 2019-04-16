DRY SPELL

Food, water scarcity will worsen as rains fail -MET

In Summary

• Farming, including tea, flowers and coffee exports account for close to a third of annual economic output

Pastoralist herding his cattle during a drought season /courtesy
Pastoralist herding his cattle during a drought season /courtesy

 Kenya is likely to suffer from worsening food shortages and water scarcity as the rainy season fails, its meteorological department said on Tuesday.

The so-called long rains season from March to May has fallen far below the long-term average for the period, Stella Aura, director of the Kenya Meteorological Department, said in a statement.

"Based on the current conditions and the projected weather conditions, dry conditions are expected to dominate most parts of the country, leading to further deterioration of food security and water resource," she said.

"Areas affected by the drought conditions will require interventions to support livelihoods."

Blaming the recent dry weather, the World Bank has trimmed its forecast for Kenya's economic growth to 5.7 percent from 5.8 percent.

Farming, including tea, flowers and coffee exports account for close to a third of annual economic output.

The government said last month 1.1 million Kenyans, mainly in the arid counties of Turkana, Marsabit, Isiolo, Tana River and Garisssa, need humanitarian food assistance.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development, blames the failure of Kenya's long rains on tropical cyclone Idai, which redirected moisture away from the region.

Hundreds of thousands of people still need aid after Idai battered Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi in March.

More than 1,000 people have been reported killed by the storm, the flooding it caused and heavy rains before it hit.

MORE

Expect hot, dry Easter — Met

Counties around L Victoria and rift will get little rains daily in the afternoons
News
16 hours ago

Brace for scorching sun today, weatherman says

Hot and dry conditions will be witnessed in most parts of the country.
News
1 day ago

Murang'a farmers urged to harvest rainwater

Met Dept says long rains will not be sufficient to grow crops to maturity
Counties
3 days ago
by REUTERS Reuters
News
16 April 2019 - 15:46

Most Popular

  1. Food, water scarcity will worsen as rains fail -MET
    39m ago News

  2. Uhuru Housing tax order unlawful, says FKE
    52m ago News

  3. Twitter, Facebook have nine months to comply with data law
    53m ago World

  4. Kibra slum upgrade bears fruit for residents
    1h ago News

  5. My security detail is being withdrawn for supporting DP Ruto
    1h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES