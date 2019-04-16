Back me for president, Oparanya tells Raila and Ruto

• ODM co-deputy party leader has declared to run for the presidency in 2022.
• Oparanya wants Raila to return the favour after supporting him twice.
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has said he is in talks with ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to back his presidential bid.
Oparanya said he has asked Raila not to run in 2022 and support him because the ODM leader has failed four times to capture the top seat.
“I have talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta and asked for his support but he asked me talk to Raila. I am taking to him and even Deputy President William Ruto because I am not closing the door on anyone,” he said.
Oparanya spoke when he condoled with the family of Michael Mukolwe in Emabola village, Butere subcounty, on Monday.
The Council of Governors chairman was recently linked to DP Ruto’s kitchen cabinet. He has not denied this. He however skipped a fundraiser presided over by the DP in Kakamega on Sunday.
He hopes to use his development record, particularly flagship projects like the Sh10 billion Kakamega County Referral Hospital and upgrading of Bukhungu stadium, to anchor his presidential bid.
He will however have to fight it off with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula to gain control of vote rich Western.
Oparanya said his star is shining and his quest for the top seat unstoppable.
“I have been elected to chair the Lake Region Economic Bloc. President Uhuru made me co-chair of the sugar task force and lately I was elected CoG chairman. This means my track record is clear and nothing will stop me becoming the fifth president of Kenya,” he said.
Oparanya has previously said he, Mudavadi and Wetang’ula were in talks to agree on one among them to run for the presidency.
Oparanya asked county staff to serve the people without discrimination. He has been making impromptu visits to county offices to establish whether the occupants report on duty.
He said he will ensure county staff effectively deliver services to the people to firm up his legacy as governor.
Oparanya asked residents to enroll in the county polytechnics and take advantage of the government's subsidised training opportunities.
Halt corrective surgery for intersex children — task force