Back me for president, Oparanya tells Raila and Ruto

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has said he is in talks with ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to back his presidential bid.

Oparanya said he has asked Raila not to run in 2022 and support him because the ODM leader has failed four times to capture the top seat.

“I have talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta and asked for his support but he asked me talk to Raila. I am taking to him and even Deputy President William Ruto because I am not closing the door on anyone,” he said.

Oparanya spoke when he condoled with the family of Michael Mukolwe in Emabola village, Butere subcounty, on Monday.

The Council of Governors chairman was recently linked to DP Ruto’s kitchen cabinet. He has not denied this. He however skipped a fundraiser presided over by the DP in Kakamega on Sunday.

He hopes to use his development record, particularly flagship projects like the Sh10 billion Kakamega County Referral Hospital and upgrading of Bukhungu stadium, to anchor his presidential bid.

He will however have to fight it off with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula to gain control of vote rich Western.