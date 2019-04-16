23 patients isolated after cholera scare at Nairobi Hospital

Nairobi county health services today visited Nairobi Hospital after a cholera scare.

Some 23 patients have been isolated and the necessary infection prevention control measures are being observed and the patients are recovering well, a statement from the county read.

It had earlier been reported that a catering staff member at Nairobi National Hospital had died of cholera.

The hospital had denied there being an outbreak.

County officials have stated that they visited the hospital as a follow up from that of their disease surveillance team earlier.

"The team has been working with the hospital management all day to put in place measures to contain the situation," the statement read.

They further stated that they have reviewed the situation and are satisfied that the hospital has put in place sufficient mechanisms to deal with the situation.

Residents have been urged to take precaution by using treated water for hand washing, cleaning vegetables and drinking.

Residents are also advised to only eat food from licensed premises as well as observe general hygiene to minimise risk of infection.

The county also cautioned against eating food from roadside vendors.