FOUL MURDER

We're really sorry, Kinuthia's father apologises over Ivy's murder

George Kinuthia, the father to Naftali Kinuthia arrives at the High Court in Eldoret on Monday, April 15, 2019.
George Kinuthia, the father of Naftali Kinuthia says his family was shocked with the killing of Ivy Wangechi.

Wangechi, a sixth-year medical student at Moi University,  was brutally murdered on Tuesday last week in Eldoret by Naftali.

George told the Court on Monday his son has never had a criminal record since childhood and he doesn't understand why he behaved that way.

He said he had heard about the relationship between Kinuthia and Ivy adding that his son has always been a reserved man most of the time.

"We are really sorry for what happened. This is really a difficult situation especially for the family of Ivy," he said.

George who is a prominent businessman in Thika and hails from Gatanga says his family is yet to get in touch with Ivy's family but they are in talks with elders and Church leaders to know how best to handle the situation.

Ivy will be buried on Thursday and George says they will send elders to the funeral.

He said the two families knew each other from Thika town. George, 28, is the first born in a family of four.

Kinuthia who allegedly hacked Ivy to death is also in court to face murder charges.

An axe and a knife used to attack Ivy near the Moi Referral Hospital on April 9 will also be presented in court as evidence.

The suspect has recorded a statement at Naiberi police station in Eldoret over the gruesome killing that shocked the country.

Four other witnesses have also recorded statements over the matter. 

by MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
15 April 2019 - 10:51

