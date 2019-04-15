Sonko to open leather factory in Kariokor

Nairobi residents will access locally made leather products in the next two months after the opening of Kariokor leather factory.

Governor Mike Sonko will unveil the multi-million-shilling factory in July to pave way for production of leather goods like shoes, belts and hand bags.

The factory in Starehe constituency is being constructed in collaboration with the Kenya Leather Development Council.

Sonko said the Kariokor facility will contribute towards realizing Kenya’s Vision 2030, the country’s economic development blueprint that aims to transform Kenya into a middle income country.

“The new Kariokor market will be equipped with modern machinery that will mechanize production of shoes. This will go a long way in production of good quality shoes that meet international standards," he said.

The facility is expected to have an average annual production growth from two million shoes to 10 million. This will increase traders’ annual income to more than Sh1 billion 2022.

Nairobi Trade CECM Allan Igambi said once opened the market will create job opportunities for the youth.

“Currently, the old Kariokor market employs about 1,000 people which is expected to grow tenfold to 10,000 in three years both directly and in directly through subsidiary jobs,” he said.

“We are now set for the unveiling of the leather factory in Kariokor. President Kenyatta and Governor Sonko are expected to officially open the facility. Once opened our people will be able to export shoes and other leather products,” Trade chief officer Fred Nzioki said.

Nairobi county has the highest number of slaughter houses in the country, with an average annual production of hides and skin at 525 tonnes.