KNCCI poll hots up in Embu

Election scheduled for Wednesday

In Summary
  • Campaigns almost bring business to standstill as supporters move from shop to shop
  • Candidates hold public debate to sell manifestos

Embu county traders’ election campaigns have become highly charged, prompting a public debate to identify the best candidate for chairman.

The forthcoming Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Embu chapter election pits contractor John Mugo against former chairman John Nyaga.

The election is scheduled for Wednesday and has brought business to a standstill as campaigners for the hopefuls move from shop to shop canvassing for votes.

A debate was organised at Prime Hotel in Embu on Sunday night  for aspirants to sell their agenda.

Mugo is gunning for the seat with Gerald Ireri as his running mate and Emily Wanja Njiru as one of the directors. He appeals to young traders who want the KNCCI chapter run by an energetic leader.

he has expressed support for Nairobi chairman Richard Ngatia in the fight for the organization’s presidency.

Mugo has promised youthful traders he would facilitate their training on how to register companies to get tenders in the national and county governments.

Nyaga is calling for revival of loans to help small traders and farmers. He accuses the county government of awarding most contracts to outsiders.

Chairman aspirant John Mate
TOUGH BATTLE: Chairman aspirant John Mate
Image: REUBEN GITHINJI
Chairman candidate Johnston Nyaga
KNCCI ELECTION: Chairman candidate Johnston Nyaga
Image: REUBEN GITHINJI
by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
News
15 April 2019 - 01:02

