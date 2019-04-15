KNCCI poll hots up in Embu

Embu county traders’ election campaigns have become highly charged, prompting a public debate to identify the best candidate for chairman.

The forthcoming Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Embu chapter election pits contractor John Mugo against former chairman John Nyaga.

The election is scheduled for Wednesday and has brought business to a standstill as campaigners for the hopefuls move from shop to shop canvassing for votes.

A debate was organised at Prime Hotel in Embu on Sunday night for aspirants to sell their agenda.

Mugo is gunning for the seat with Gerald Ireri as his running mate and Emily Wanja Njiru as one of the directors. He appeals to young traders who want the KNCCI chapter run by an energetic leader.

he has expressed support for Nairobi chairman Richard Ngatia in the fight for the organization’s presidency.

Mugo has promised youthful traders he would facilitate their training on how to register companies to get tenders in the national and county governments.

Nyaga is calling for revival of loans to help small traders and farmers. He accuses the county government of awarding most contracts to outsiders.