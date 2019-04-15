Intensify HIV/AIDS education, medic says

A medical expert has appealed to the National Aids Control Council to increase HIV/AIDS campaigns in the Lake region to reduce the worrying infection rate.

Milton Ouma who spoke in Migori town said sustained education is required.

“We admit that a lot has been done to create awareness on the disease but much is still needed to ensure that the people are well informed about the danger of the disease,” he said.

He said certain lifestyles have led to more infections.

Ouma said HIV/AIDs education has not reached many HIV-prone areas.

He said more efforts should be directed to Sori, Muhuru Bay and Osiri gold mines where people seem to be living in denial of the existence of the disease.

Ouma advised expectant mothers to deliver in the hospital to prevent mother to child HIV transmission.