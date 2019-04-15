FIVE MILLION HAD REGISTERED BY FRIDAY

Ignore Huduma Namba myths and register, says Outa

Not the devil's number and not used for spying

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa after registering for Huduma Namba at Kenyatta Sports Grounds in Kisumu
Image: MAURICE ALAL

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa has told residents to ignore the propaganda about the Huduma Namba and register in large numbers.

He told the residents the unique number is aimed at improving services.

Critics have called it the 'devil's number', some have said the government will misuse data.

Outa registered at the Kenyatta Sports Grounds in Kisumu on Friday. he criticised "baseless myths" being peddled to confuse and discourage Kenyans from registering.

Those spreading propaganda against the Huduma Numba, also known as the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) risk arrest.

The senator said the government is digitising programmes to ensure every Kenyan has access to quality services.

He said the number will be the single source of truth about an individual. It will include one digital file the birth certificate, ID, KRA PIN, NSSF, NHIF, Driving License, Passport and other documents.

He said the number will help to know the population and improve security.

On Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said more than 5 million Kenyans have registered for Huduma Namba.  

 

by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
News
15 April 2019 - 00:00

