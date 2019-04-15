First affordable houses available in September — PS

The government has said at least 199,000 people have registered for the affordable housing programme.

PS for Housing Charles Hinga said the programme has faced problems but by September the housing units will be handed over to owners.

The numbers of units and locations were not specified, but some will be in Nakuru and Naivasha.

The first window, which involved engaging investors, ended on February 14 with tens of investors seeking to work with counties to identify land.

Addressing the press in Naivasha, Hinga said landowners have offered more than 9,900 acres where the houses will be constructed. He called this encouraging.

“We have investors who are keen to invest in this affordable housing programme and so far we have received 17 construction technologies for consideration,” he said.