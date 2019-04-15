ONE OF THE BIG FOUR

First affordable houses available in September — PS

Court cases have held up construction but many private investors interested

In Summary

• About 200,000 Kenyans have registered for Boma Yangu

• As many as 10,000 acres acquired for the project

Housing
Housing

The government has said at least 199,000 people have registered for the affordable housing programme.

PS for Housing Charles Hinga said the programme has faced problems but by September the housing units will be handed over to owners.

The numbers of units and locations were not specified, but some will be in Nakuru and Naivasha.

The first window, which involved engaging investors, ended on February 14 with tens of investors seeking to work with counties to identify land.

Addressing the press in Naivasha, Hinga said landowners have offered more than 9,900 acres where the houses will be constructed. He called this encouraging.

“We have investors who are keen to invest in this affordable housing programme and so far we have received 17 construction technologies for consideration,” he said.

Firm wants tenders for affordable housing cancelled

Says qualified bidders locked out owing to requirement of particular technology.
News
2 days ago

The PS said court cases are the major impediment, but he said several have been thrown out or resolved.

“This project is mostly driven by the private sector and the court cases had a negative effect but we are addressing this,” he said.

“Works on the first phase are advanced and we expect by September to hand over the houses to low cadre workers who applied and paid for them,” he said.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui said more than 4,000 units set to be constructed in Nakuru town.

He said that the county had managed to repossess 50 acres of public land that was grabbed in Naivasha. About 2,000 units will be built on them.

“We have managed to get the title back and we expect work on the houses to start soon," he said.

MORE:

Affordable housing: Rethinking mortgage industry

Kenya’s mortgage market has been growing.
Opinion
6 days ago

Affordable Housing registrations hit 100,000 mark

Cost is Sh1million for one bedroom, Sh2 million for two bedrooms and Sh3 million for 3 bedroom units.
Business
2 weeks ago

UN agency seeks to make city, slums more habitable

UN Director discussed Uhuru about management of slums, transport and city planning.
News
2 weeks ago

'Islands of wealth in a sea of slums'? Kenya divided over satellite cities

More than 17,000 acres of farmland is being turned into satellite cities
News
3 weeks ago

Six developers win huge city low income housing tenders

City Hall has awarded six companies multibillion-shilling tenders to construct affordable houses in Nairobi. The County Assembly Committee on ...
Counties
1 month ago
by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
News
15 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. KNCCI poll hots up in Embu
    2h ago News

  2. Repossess tea farms, NLC tells Kericho and Bomet
    2h ago Rift Valley

  3. Nandi Education official faces sacking
    2h ago News

  4. We have helped smuggle drugs into the country —airport ...
    2h ago News

  5. Police deny killing Kajiado mason
    2h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES