First affordable houses available in September — PS

The government has said at least 199,000 people have registered for the affordable housing programme.

PS for Housing Charles Hinga said the programme has faced problems but by September the housing units will be handed over to owners.

The numbers of units and locations were not specified, but some will be in Nakuru and Naivasha.The first window, which involved engaging investors, ended on February 14 with tens of investors seeking to work with counties to identify land.

Addressing the press in Naivasha, Hinga said landowners have offered more than 9,900 acres where the houses will be constructed. He called this encouraging.

“We have investors who are keen to invest in this affordable housing programme and so far we have received 17 construction technologies for consideration,” he said.

The PS said court cases are the major impediment, but he said several have been thrown out or resolved.

“This project is mostly driven by the private sector and the court cases had a negative effect but we are addressing this,” he said.

“Works on the first phase are advanced and we expect by September to hand over the houses to low cadre workers who applied and paid for them,” he said.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui said more than 4,000 units set to be constructed in Nakuru town.

He said that the county had managed to repossess 50 acres of public land that was grabbed in Naivasha. About 2,000 units will be built on them.

“We have managed to get the title back and we expect work on the houses to start soon," he said.