EXPERT COMMENT: Teachers' key thematic areas

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) was established under Article 237 of the Constitution of Kenya (2010) as an Independent Commission that regulates the teaching service in Kenya.

The Commission plays a significant role in supporting the implementation of national development initiatives, including the Big Four Agenda, and several international conventions such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The operations of TSC are linked to the ongoing reforms in the education sector as articulated in the Vision 2030 Strategy and the Medium Term III, among other policy documents.

The intermediate outcome from these reforms is to enhance the quality of the teaching service by improving the professional capacity and conduct of teachers.

This Strategic Plan outlines the vision, mission, goals, strategic objectives and strategies upon which TSC reforms are anchored for delivery of quality education and training.

The broad thematic areas are the Teacher Competence, Conduct and Performance Management, Reforms and Innovations in Provision of Teaching Services and Service Delivery Re-engineering form the basis for the Plan.

In implementing the Strategic Plan, TSC shall be guided by our core values of Professionalism, Customer Focus, Integrity, and Team Spirit.

I am convinced that these norms shall propel the Commission towards its Vision, “To be a transformative teaching service for quality education” and eventually contribute to the provision of globally competitive quality education, training, and research for sustainable development.

The TSC Strategic Plan (2019-2013) shall also be implemented within the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) budget guidelines.

During the implementation, the Commission shall continue to engage stakeholders, including the private sector and development partners, to support the identified programmes.

At the same time, efforts will be made to strengthen governance structures and provide a harmonious working atmosphere for improved efficiency in resource mobilization, utilization, minimizing duplication of efforts and optimizing opportunities for interagency linkages in programme implementation.

Finally, I wish to convey my appreciation to the chairperson and members of the Commission whose support and invaluable input shaped the quality of this Plan, TSC secretariat for their efforts, time and input that led to the successful completion of this plan.

I further wish to acknowledge all the stakeholders for their direct or indirectly to the successful preparation of the 2019- 2023 Strategic Plan.

The extract is from the TSC 2019-2023 draft policy. The writer is the TSC chief Executive Officer.