Why Uhuru's Jubilee Party stares at acrimonious split

On Tuesday, Ruto said some of the Jubilee MPs who were initially in ODM have ganged up with Raila again to campaign against his 2022 presidential bid.

The DP warned that efforts by his detractors to crash Jubilee party will not succeed as the president and he was aware of the wider plot.

“Some of the individuals in the stop Ruto movement were in ODM, others were rejected by Jubilee members. It is a case of sour grapes because when they tried to rig elections we said no,” Ruto said in apparent reference to the team Kieleweke.

The Kieleweke team captains include former Starehe lawmaker and nominated MP Maina Kamanda, ex-Dagorreti South MP Denis Waweru, former Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny and Nyeri Town MP Njunjiri Wambugu among others.

The Kieleweke team has been attending Sunday church services mainly in central Kenya and Nairobi in a vicious onslaught against the DP.

They have accused Ruto of attacking the handshake and called him out as the stumbling block to the war against corruption.

But on Saturday Kutuny, a former Raila ally turned Ruto critic warned that the ruling party was on its deathbed because of “arrogance” unless an urgent remedy is found.

"The signs are written on the wall. There is an urgent need for a surgeon to salvage the party," Kutuny said adding that some leaders don't head any counsel."It is about arrogance it is not about if but when," he added.

Political analyst Martin Andati told the Star that Jubilee’s future depends on how it will handle a couple of delicate matters on its way.

“The Jubilee’s future depends on how the party will navigate the succession politics. If the issue is not addressed now then it will pose a major problem,” Andati told the Star.

The analyst said Ruto is facing a delicate balancing act to deal with perceptions that he is curtailing the anti-graft through sheer sabotage as well as position himself as Uhuru’s successor.

Ruto, initially seen as Uhuru’s heir apparent is facing a barreling political onslaught from his critics keen in scuttling his grand march to State House in 2022.