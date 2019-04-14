Teacher makes movies and music for deaf people

For the last two decades, Samuel Murithi has lived in sheer silence. Silence at the sound of birds chirping, or busy matatu touts beckoning passengers to board their vehicles.

“I lost my hearing while in standard three through meningitis,” he says.

Murithi can speak, but cannot hear, so you have to engage him by writing or through sign language.

He misses simple pleasures like listening to recurrent local music played on radio stations, or watching a movie with no subtitles.

While these are normal for most Kenyans, they are literally unheard of by the more than 800,000 Kenyans who are deaf or are hard of hearing.

Murithi knows the depth of this problem better than many people.

He teaches Kenya Sign Language (KSL) to young deaf pupils at the Mutumo School of the Deaf, in Kitui South.

He also engages his pupils in drama and play festivals.

While the hearing pupils and teachers have hundred of songs and movies they can relate to, the deaf in society have had none.

Although deaf people can watch normal movies, they will struggle to lipread, a near-impossible task, owing to the frequent cutaways and voice-overs from the narrator.

Murithi says most deaf would simply prefer to watch action movies, and football matches because the plots are much less dialogue driven. For music, it is a no-go zone since it is sound driven.

To complement his teaching, Murithi now produces movies, comedies and music targeting the deaf community and sign language lovers.

He produced his first movie for deaf people last year. This means for more than 60 years since independence, deaf people in Kenya never had the chance to watch and enjoy a deaf movie, until now.

“I am sure, not many Kenyans have watched a locally made deaf movie, or comedy skit. However, there is always a chance to see one.” Murithi says.

In 2015, Murithi produced Kenyan rapper Douglas Munyendo AKA Lal Daggy's rap song, “Story ya machampion”, the first rap song in Kenya by a deaf and mute person.

Nonini did the voice-over as Daggy incorporated use of sign language.