Take Migingo Island row to ICC, Orengo tells Uhuru

Nairobi should seek redress at the ICJ the same way Somalia has done in connection with its border row with Kenya

• Migingo is a one-acre island strategically located in Lake Victoria

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been asked to take the Migingo Island ownership dispute to International Court of Justice.

Siaya Senator James Orengo says Uhuru should seek redress at the ICJ the same way Somalia has done in its border row with Kenya.

“The question of Migingo being in the territory of Kenya is undisputed; we need to resolve the issue at the International Court of Justice,” Orengo said.

He says he is ready “ to offer free legal services as a senior counsel to Kenya.”

The senator was addressing a funds drive at Pe-Hill High School on Friday. The convenor of the function was East African Legislative Assembly MP Oburu Odinga, a former old boy of the institution.

On March 27, Ugandan M  President  Yoweri Museveni of Uganda made a two-day visit to Kenya and he and Uhuru agreed to address the Migingo issue together.

Migingo is a one-acre island strategically located in Lake Victoria. The population is mainly Kenyan fishermen but it is policed by Ugandan security forces.

The Ugandan government deployed security forces more than 10 years ago to rid the island of armed pirates who had been terrorising fisherman.

The Ugandan forces had by 2004 cleared the lake of pirates to the relief of fishermen.

They then started taxing the fishermen. This kicked off the ownership wrangle.

 
 

 

