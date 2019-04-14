Take Migingo Island row to ICC, Orengo tells Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been asked to take the Migingo Island ownership dispute to International Court of Justice.

Siaya Senator James Orengo says Uhuru should seek redress at the ICJ the same way Somalia has done in its border row with Kenya.

“The question of Migingo being in the territory of Kenya is undisputed; we need to resolve the issue at the International Court of Justice,” Orengo said.

He says he is ready “ to offer free legal services as a senior counsel to Kenya.”

The senator was addressing a funds drive at Pe-Hill High School on Friday. The convenor of the function was East African Legislative Assembly MP Oburu Odinga, a former old boy of the institution.